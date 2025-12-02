Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.79. Schroders shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 251 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Schroders Trading Down 8.2%
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
