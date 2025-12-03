Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,188,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,346. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,090. The company has a market cap of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 519,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.