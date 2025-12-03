Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bank of Hawaii”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion N/A $1.67 billion $5.32 0.00 Bank of Hawaii $1.04 billion 2.52 $149.99 million $4.08 16.06

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Republic Bank has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Hawaii 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii 17.41% 13.33% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

