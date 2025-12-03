On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.75.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.