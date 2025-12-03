Antero Resources (AR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Antero Resources had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

