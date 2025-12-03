Ambev (ABEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ambev (NYSE: ABEV):

12/1/2025 – Ambev had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Ambev had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $2.88 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Ambev was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.88 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Ambev had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ambev had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Ambev had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Ambev had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

