Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.31, for a total value of $372,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,797.44. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.41.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.