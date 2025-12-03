Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $302,418.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,580. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28.

On Monday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60.

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

Alphabet stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,791,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,333,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

