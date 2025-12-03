Insider Buying: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) CFO Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Fiserv Price Performance
NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,549. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
