Insider Buying: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) CFO Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,549. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

