Michael Feld Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total transaction of $14,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,908.80. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Feld sold 57 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $10,602.57.

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Feld sold 58 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $10,499.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.45.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,565,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $653,377,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,833,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

