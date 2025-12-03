Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,471,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 230,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

