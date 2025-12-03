Reliance (NYSE:RS) COO Stephen Paul Koch Sells 3,066 Shares of Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Stock Down 1.4%

Reliance stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.69. The stock had a trading volume of 291,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

