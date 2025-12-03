Theodore Blegen Sells 3,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $2,724,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,784,435.72. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00.

Shares of MPWR traded up $23.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $952.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $961.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

