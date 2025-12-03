Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 19.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) were down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20.30. Approximately 73,807,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 8,696,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The stock has a market capitalization of £270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

