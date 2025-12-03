BrightView (NYSE:BV) & Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) Financial Analysis

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightView 1 3 3 0 2.29

BrightView has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A BrightView 2.10% 8.43% 3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightView $2.67 billion 0.45 $56.00 million $0.04 320.38

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightView beats Corporate Resource Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

