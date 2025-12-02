Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 6658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

