Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 34.2% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 34.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 567,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 117,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$12.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

