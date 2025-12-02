Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells 719 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Zerillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 281 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $16,860.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE PBH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 611,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,579. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 142.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

