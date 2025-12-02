TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces $0.30 Monthly Dividend

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3009 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TSPY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 140,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,529. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.36% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options.

