Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Sells 1,072 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $34,507.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 577,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,582,900.72. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Schundler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Russell Schundler sold 7,839 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $183,510.99.

LQDA stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Liquidia Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The firm had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. Liquidia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 281.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

