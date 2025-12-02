Icahn Enterprises (IEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) recently:

12/1/2025 – Icahn Enterprises had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Icahn Enterprises had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Icahn Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – Icahn Enterprises had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Icahn Enterprises had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Icahn Enterprises had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.0%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.16%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

