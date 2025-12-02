NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:SRV traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 79,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,694. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
