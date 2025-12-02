NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 79,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,694. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

