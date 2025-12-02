Scott Moomaw Sells 831 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $26,749.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 154,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,548.14. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Moomaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Scott Moomaw sold 4,900 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $114,709.00.

Liquidia Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

