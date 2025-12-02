Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Insider Purchases $17,140.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Angelette acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $17,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,957.44. This represents a 2.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 1,797,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,834. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,141,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after acquiring an additional 675,426 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after acquiring an additional 583,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Energizer by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 491,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

