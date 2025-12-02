Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 34.2% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares fell 34.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 630,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 117,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 34.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.