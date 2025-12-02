American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11, Zacks reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 16,821,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,640 shares in the company, valued at $934,860.80. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $163,026.22. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,655.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

