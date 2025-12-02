Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rail Vision (RVSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) recently:

12/1/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Rail Vision had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Rail Vision was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

