On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. Approximately 2,965,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Shore Capital lowered On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.75.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.