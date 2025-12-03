Jorge Celaya Sells 2,451 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $73,554.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,583.08. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jorge Celaya sold 15,114 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $457,047.36.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LQDT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 107,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.