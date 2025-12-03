Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Texas Instruments worth $2,920,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

