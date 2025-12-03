Brokerages Set Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) PT at $28.25

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Amentum stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Amentum has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. American Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,869,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amentum by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amentum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,015,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,011 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

