CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,222 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.2911 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

