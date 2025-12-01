Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile



The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

