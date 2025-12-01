Valued Retirements Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

