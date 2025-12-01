Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD Shares Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Heartland Express by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $172.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.68 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

