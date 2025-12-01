Valued Retirements Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Valued Retirements Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $490.84 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.48 and a 200 day moving average of $457.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

