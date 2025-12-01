TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This trade represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 196.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,112,000 after buying an additional 1,203,338 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,076,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

