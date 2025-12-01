Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $305,974,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $198.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

