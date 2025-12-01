Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.