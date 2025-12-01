Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,834 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 647,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.