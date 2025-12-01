Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,834 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 647,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.