Shelton Capital Management Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

