New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,885 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.60% of Littelfuse worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $114,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Littelfuse by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,489. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

