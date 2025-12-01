Lido Advisors LLC Sells 25,321 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.16. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

