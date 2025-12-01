Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.49 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

