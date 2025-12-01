Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.49 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.