The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,628 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.