Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 12.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.57 and last traded at GBX 5.45. Approximately 8,409,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,615,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.35. The firm has a market cap of £79.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

