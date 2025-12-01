Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 12.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.57 and last traded at GBX 5.45. Approximately 8,409,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,615,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLW
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.