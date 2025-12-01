Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

SIRI stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 101.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 114,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 78.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 342,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 150,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

