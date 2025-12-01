Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete Research upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,503,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Chime Financial by 778.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

