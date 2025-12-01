Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 62.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 649,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 758,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UCTT opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.