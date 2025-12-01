Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $256.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $596,081.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,489. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

