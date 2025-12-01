New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 65.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VST stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.25. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.